The Media Have Been Atrocious

Trump Assassination Attempt

◦ Dems’ Rhetoric Inspired Another Attempt On President Trump’s Life

◦ It Sure Seems Like The Media Are Trying To Get Trump & More Of His Followers Killed





The full episode is linked below.





The Dan Bongino Show (18 September 2024)

https://rumble.com/v5femh0-disturbing-details-emerge-in-the-assassination-case-ep.-2331-09182024.html