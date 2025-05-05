Cov-BAN, Bioelectronic Medicine & ISR

Follow Psinergy Here For Livestream & Biofield Practice Content: https://ko-fi.com/psinergy

An intra-body network is a network of sensors and actuators embedded within the human body or attached to it, communicating with each other and external devices to monitor health, deliver medication, or support other functions. These networks utilize various technologies, including intra-body communication (IBC), which uses the body as a transmission medium for electrical signals.

A transmission medium is a physical or non-physical path that carries information (like data or signals) from a transmitter to a receiver.

Information and Communication Technology (ICT) encompasses all technologies used to gather, store, process, and transmit information.

A Bio-Cyber Interface (BCI) is a device or system that translates biochemical signals from within the body into electrical or electromagnetic signals for external processing, and vice versa, enabling communication between biological systems and the cyber world (like the Internet). Essentially, it bridges the gap between the physical body and digital networks.

The global body area network (BAN) market is experiencing significant growth, with projections estimating it will reach $131.3 billion by 2030, up from $33.4 billion in 2023. This growth is driven by the increasing adoption of wearable technology and the expansion of IoT-enabled devices in both consumer and medical applications.

Bioelectricity refers to the electrical currents and potentials generated by living organisms.

When bioelectrical homeostasis in humans is disrupted, it can lead to various problems, including cell dysfunction, tissue damage, and even disease. The body has mechanisms to maintain a stable internal environment, but when these mechanisms fail, it can result in a range of consequences.

