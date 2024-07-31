Podcast #21 - Saturnalia, The Anunnaki and The Christ w/ Uncanny Mystic Minds

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On this episode I was a guest on the Uncanny Mystic Minds Podcast and we delved into the origins of Christmas which comes from the pagan festival Saturnalia and is the worship of Saturn.
We also talked about the Anunnaki and how they shaped the world that we live in as well what is The Christ.
