How to PROTECT Yourself from EMF 5g AC Electricity Wifi Bluetooth Wireless Devices #wisebuyreviews
71 views • 10 months ago

This video teaches you about various types of EMF's including those from AC Electricity, Dirty Electricity, the Difference between AC and DC, 5G 4G WIFI Bluetooth Towers and how to reduce the signal to keep you and your family safe from constant electrical fields. Very informative video that gives solutions that creator practices in real life. Links are below.


YOUTUBE VERSION:

https://youtu.be/yztcIwRUz58

BRIGHTEON VERSION

https://www.brighteon.com/cbf1b750-e1cb-4bb3-b4cf-e090796a5daf


AMZ.TO links below are Amazon Affiliate Links


VIDEO --- Review that is connected with this video:

Best WIRED NOT-WIFI 2.5 / 10GBE - ROUTER QNAP QHora-322 Unboxing Review ASUS AX6000 #wisebuyreviews

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XTDXDwRKKgU


NON-WIFI SOLUTION: QNAP 12-Port Industrial-Grade 10GbE Layer 2 Managed Switch with 8 x 10GbE Combo and 4 x 10GbE SFP+ Ports (QSW-IM1200-8C-US)

https://amzn.to/3Vyhaqs


NON-WIFI SOLUTION: QNAP QHora QHora-322 Ethernet Wireless Router

https://amzn.to/4bmVSly


NON-WIFI SOLUTION: USB C Hub, uni USB Type C 8 in 1 Hub with Detachable Connector, 4K HDMI, 1Gbps Ethernet, SD/MicroSD Card Reader, Up to 100W, Compatible for MacBook Pro 2023, iPad Pro 2023, Galaxy S24/S23 & More

https://amzn.to/3KS5g5R


NON-WIFI SOLUTION: Fasgear USB C to USB-C 3.2 Gen 2x2 Cable 10ft, 20Gbps/100W Fast Charge/4K 60Hz Type C Video Cord Braided Right Angle Compatible for MacBook Pro,iPad Air/Mini,Galaxy S22,USB-C Monitors Devices (Grey)

https://amzn.to/3REus3z


NON-WIFI SOLUTION: Belkin B2B165BT Ethernet with Power Adapter and Lightning Connector for iPad POS

https://www.ebay.com/itm/186458080446


NEWS ARTICLE: Source CBS

After several childhood cancer cases at one school, parents question radiation from cell tower

 https://www.cbsnews.com/news/cell-tower-shut-down-some-california-parents-link-to-several-cases-of-childhood-cancer/


NEWS ARTICLE: Source Business Insider

Interviews with Bill Gates, Steve Jobs, Sundar Pichai, and other tech power players reveal that Silicon Valley parents are strict about technology use.

https://www.businessinsider.com/screen-time-limits-bill-gates-steve-jobs-red-flag-2017-10


RESEARCH about AC DF Fields Via ChatGPT Article is included here:

https://wisebuyreviews.blogspot.com/2024/06/how-to-protect-yourself-from-emf-5g-ac.html


RESEARCH: DC vs AC Electromagnetic Fields

https://kids.niehs.nih.gov/topics/pollution/emf

 QUOTING: What happens when I am exposed to EMF?

In most practical situations, DC electric power does not induce electric currents in humans. AC electric power produces electric and magnetic fields that create weak electric currents in humans.

Being exposed to some kinds of EMF may have some bad effects on humans, but scientists do not know for sure. Because of this, NIEHS recommends that people learn practical ways of reducing exposures to EMFs.


BOOK --- Arthur Firstenberg The Invisible Rainbow

https://amzn.to/3Xxdzve

           Over the last 220 years, society has evolved a universal belief that electricity is ‘safe’ for humanity and the planet. Scientist and journalist Arthur Firstenberg disrupts this conviction by telling the story of electricity in a way it has never been told before―from an environmental point of view―by detailing the effects that this fundamental societal building block has had on our health and our planet. In The Invisible Rainbow, Firstenberg traces the history of electricity from the early eighteenth century to the present, making a compelling case that many environmental problems, as well as the major diseases of industrialized civilization―heart disease, diabetes, and cancer―are related to electrical pollution.


BOOK - EMF*D: 5G, Wi-Fi & Cell Phones: Hidden Harms and How to Protect Yourself

https://amzn.to/3xt1rRi


BOOK - The Body Electric: Electromagnetism and the Foundation of Life

https://amzn.to/3zaUwgj


EMF METER --- TES 593 electrosmog meter

https://amzn.to/3XAJueu

    Features:

-10 MHz to 8.0 GHz frequency range

-Non-directional (isotropic ) measurement with three-channel measurement probe

-High dynamic range due to three-channel digital results processing

-Configurable alarm threshold and memory function

-High frequency (RF) electromagnetic wave field strength measurement

-Mobil phone base station antenna radiation power density measurement

-Wireless communication applications (CW,TDMA,GSM,DECT)

-Wireless LAN (Wi-Fi) detection, installation

-Spy camera,wireless bug finder

-Cellular/Cordless phone radiation safety level

-Microwave oven leakage detection

-Personal living environment EMF safety

-RF power measurement for transmitters



BOOK -- Dirty Electricity: Electrification and the Diseases of Civilization

https://amzn.to/3XuHlAQ





https://youtu.be/yztcIwRUz58



https://www.brighteon.com/cbf1b750-e1cb-4bb3-b4cf-e090796a5daf

Keywords
wifi protectionac electricityliving healthy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
