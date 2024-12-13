9/11 - State of Emergency [2010]

"We didn't have time to put missiles on the airplanes. All we had was the internal gun and the type of bullets that were in the internal gun were training rounds - which don't explode on impact. It was more important for us to get airplanes in the air immediately than it was to wait for all those missiles to get loaded onto the airplanes. And without missiles, the only way to actually bring the airplane down would have been to use one of my own wings, to drive past it as quickly as possible and see if i could basically saw it off, essentially ramming the airliner. One hand on the stick, one hand on the injection handle and if my airplane quite flying then... i might be able to pull the injection handle and make it out." - Marc Sassevlle