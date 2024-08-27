Breaking Curses: Deliverance Is For Christians

In this video, we’re gonna learn about spiritual warfare, what a curse is, how to break it, and the demonic aspect of a curse. A curse is not an impersonal force that just happens to make things happen a certain way to harm you, it is a method of attack that an intelligent and personal evil spirit uses to attack your life. It is a pathway, a travel conduit, or a ticket for that evil entity to come to you into your life and even more. Once you break the curse, eliminating the pathway or entry point, the battle isn’t over until you kick out the evil entity from your life. This needs to be done by praying and speaking in the name of Jesus and on his blood.

