Are You Ready for the Coming of Jesus?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
18 followers
29 views • 8 months ago

In this devotional, the speaker discusses the importance of being spiritually prepared, drawing upon the parable of the Ten Virgins from Matthew 25:1-13. The message underlines the necessity of not just having a lamp (faith) but also the oil (Holy Spirit) to be truly ready for the return of Christ. The speaker emphasizes that readiness involves possessing the Holy Spirit, not just professing faith. The devotion encourages listeners to ensure their spiritual readiness and to share this message with friends and family.

00:00 Introduction and Greetings
00:14 The Importance of Sharing Devotions
01:51 The Parable of the Ten Virgins
03:27 Understanding the Wise and Foolish Virgins
04:25 The Bridegroom's Arrival
05:42 The Significance of Oil and the Holy Spirit
06:37 Are You Ready?
10:33 Final Thoughts and Call to Action

Keywords
christjesusdevotionlast daysnoahend timereturnten virgins
