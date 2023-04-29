© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Proverbs 16:22 Understanding is a wellspring of life unto him that hath it: but the instruction of fools is folly. False Witness brother Rg Stair's Quotes of FOLLY ~ " I'll give Ya a Rubdown", said to a 16 Year old Girl ! "I'm Gonna Touch Those Things Till nobody Else can Touch Them ", said to a 12 Year old girl Right after He Cupped her Breast on a Live Video !!
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ
https://rumble.com/c/c-382445