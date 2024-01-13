BOOK OF REVELATION SERIES #22

In the previous chapter of Revelation God has thoroughly dealt with the origin of evil and its affects upon earth dwellers. Now God dives headlong into the world's false religious systems and how their clergy lead people to worship other humans or 'things', and not God. In Revelation, chapter 17 we meet the whore who, for millennia, has swept mankind away from God's will.

Transcripts are located on the www.TheREDWords.website/LISTEN page, just click the TRANSCRIPTS button.