BOOK OF REVELATION SERIES #22

In the previous chapter of Revelation God has thoroughly dealt with the origin of evil and its affects upon earth dwellers. Now God dives headlong into the world's false religious systems and how their clergy lead people to worship other humans or 'things', and not God. In Revelation, chapter 17 we meet the whore who, for millennia, has swept mankind away from God's will.
Transcripts are located on the www.TheREDWords.website/LISTEN page, just click the TRANSCRIPTS button.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.