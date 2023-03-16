America and my views of it Governments

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this Episode I talk about America and how blessed it once was and how today it’s being Judge By Yahweh God Himself. I tell how more not all of American refuse to repentance of the sin this Nation and it’s Government Keeps doing against the Almighty. I also give my views on how we can turn this nation around to serve Almighty Yahweh Again.