Riley Gaines Destroys and Humiliates Piers Morgan’s Guest in Heated Debate

Riley Gaines Destroys and Humiliates Piers Morgan’s Guest with a Simple Question in Heated Debate on Eliminating Gender in Sports.
Riley Gaines turns the tables on Piers Morgan guest James Barr, arguing for removing categories from sport:
"Riley I want to ask you a question: Because a lot of this is to do with sport and how you feel it's unfair because you're up against people with a bigger body."
Gaines: "Do you support the idea of eliminating the Paralympics vs the Olympics?"
Brandon Tatum and Piers both asked James if he played sports: "No of course I haven't played sport."
Imagine being so woke you argue for the elimination of women's sports and parasports for disabled people.
https://x.com/EricAbbenante/status/1770670622814642601?s=20
FULL segment: