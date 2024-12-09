2025 | John Barnwell (TPC #1,639)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mr. John Barnwell, author, thinker, meditator, and patriot.
John Barnwell: Grail researcher and author, anthroposophist, cultural historian, contributor American Intelligence Media, co-host of “What is Truth?” YouTube podcast with British author and Rev. David William Parry. also: co-host of “What is Cosmic Intelligence? YouTube podcast with Dr. Douglas Gabriel, co-founder American Intelligence Media
Books by John Barnwell: https://jbarnwell.academia.edu
“The Arcana of the Grail Angel: The Spiritual Science of the Holy Blood and of the Holy Grail”
https://www.ebay.com/itm/264404768848
“The Arcana of Light on the Path”
https://www.ebay.com/itm/264536929784
Twitter: @John Barnwell888
Donations: https://www.paypal.me/johnbarnwell888
Further info: American Intelligence Media
https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com
Rudolf Steiner Archive:
Arcana of The Grail Angel: https://www.amazon.com/Arcana-Grail-Angel-John-Barnwell/dp/0967150302
Arcana of Light On The Path: https://www.amazon.com/Arcana-Light-Path-Wisdom-Tarot/dp/0967150310
Support the podcast for as little as $1 a month
FRANK SPEECH | https://frankspeech.com
MYPILLOW | promo code TPC: https://www.mypillow.com/tpc
Blue Light Therapy | Promo Code TOMMY https://www.bluroom.com
GOLD | http://MikeLikesGold.com
MYPILLOW | promo code TPC: https://www.mypillow.com/tpc
PREPPER FOOD | MUST USE THIS LINK Heaven’s Harvest shelf food for 10% OFF: http://HeavensHarvest.com/tommy
TESTOSTERONE SUPPLEMENTS | Promo Code TOMMY: https://www.nutronicslabs.com/?ref=TOMMY
AIR & WATER FILTERS | Promo code TPC: https://airwaterhealing.com
Upload your podcast or news at YOURNEWS: https://yournews.com/area/top-stories/
BATTERIES | MUST USE THIS LINK Pryzmatiq Energy for 10% OFF: http://pryzmatiqenergy.com/tpc/
Locals: https://locals.com/member/tommyspodcast
Prints (posters, blankets, everything etc): https://fineartamerica.com/profiles/1-tommy-carrigan
Clothing Merch: https://f2s2.myshopify.com/collections/hoodies
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/tommyspodcast
Buy me a coffee: https://ko-fi.com/tommyspodcast
Paypal: [email protected]
Cash App $tommycarrigan
Follow the show:
Website: https://www.tommyspodcast.com
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4bIuk6mPLtjggUUGi9CRPQ?si=Cvn4e_GITyuGEiKI3CiSug&dl_branch=1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TPC
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TPC_clips
Insta: https://www.instagram.com/tommys.podcast/