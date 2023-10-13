ObamaNation - Dark Commie in Charge

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Biden Regime is run by this Dark Commie Elite Operative in 3rd term post treasonous 2016 to 2020 non-stop covert and overt operations. Don't be fooled by his placating worm tongue non-sense about democracy and other poison points. His missions are to destroy America and enslave the American People.