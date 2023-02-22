Buy a house, car, fund goods and services using Your SECRET TRUST - A GUIDE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“Buy a house, car, fund goods and services and solve your problems using your secret trust?By accessing your secret trust, you can operate in a world of financial abundance……………
Discover the biggest secret, you are a Creditor, a Money Creator ………….“
Iain Clifford founder MATRIXFREEDOM
WHAT YOU CAN FUND FROM YOUR SECRET TRUST
A house
A car
Goods for your personal benefit
Services for your personal benefit
Subjects Covered
DOMINION OVER THE EARTH - THE CREATIVE COMMERCIAL ENERGY OF THE LIVING
THE SIGNIFICANCE OF THE BIRTH CERTIFICATE TRUST
CESTUI QUE VIE (CQV) ASSET AND LIABILITY LEDGER
YOUR PUBLIC ESTATE – THE CREDIT SIDE OF YOUR BIRTH CERTIFICATE TRUST
THE PLEDGE OF OUR CREATIVE ENERGY – COLONEL EDWARD MANDLEHOUSE
ALL NATIONS ARE BANKRUPT CORPORATIONS
THE BANKRUPTCY CREDITORS
1933 MONEY OF FORM REPLACED MONEY OF SUBSTANCE
BANKS DON’T LEND MONEY OR TAKE DEPOSITS – YOU ARE THE MONEY CREATOR
THE BANKERS CREATIVE ACCOUNTING CONVERSION SWITCH
YOUR PAYMENTS ARE PROMISES TO PAY – NEWLY CREATED SECURITY FUTURES
THE DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY – YOUR SECRET TRUST’S BOOKKEEPERS AND CONVERTERS
MATRIXFREEDOM AS YOUR TRUSTEE YOU AS THE CREDITOR BENEFICIARY
ACCESING YOUR SECRET TRUST
THE SECURITY FUTURE CONVERSION DIFFERENCE
QUALIFYING AS A MATRIXFREEDOM MY SECRET TRUST PMA MEMBER
WHAT YOU CAN FUND FROM YOUR SECRET TRUST
REFERENCES
Questions that will be answered on the webinar
• Why doesn’t the government tell us about our Secret Trusts
• Does everyone have a Secret Trust
• How do I find out what my Secret Trust is worth
• How do I evidence that I have a Secret Trust
• What goods and services can I fund from my Secret Trust
• Can I fund all the MATRIXFREEDOM solutions from my Secret Trust
• What is the significance of the birth certificate registration
• If the system is bankrupt why am I a creditor
• Explain HJR 192 and why its so significant
• Explain why money was taken off the gold standard
• Explain security futures and how I am issuing them all the time
• Why doesn’t my financial adviser and accountant know about My Secret Trust
• Will I get into trouble for accessing my Secret Trust
• Is there a limit to how much I can spend from my Secret Trust
• What proof exists that others are accessing their Secret Trust
• When will the MATRIXFREEDOM MySecretTrust service be available
• What is the cost of MATRIXFREEDOM acting as my Trustee
