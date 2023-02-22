BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Buy a house, car, fund goods and services using Your SECRET TRUST - A GUIDE
MATRIXFREEDOM
MATRIXFREEDOM
02/22/2023

“Buy a house, car, fund goods and services and solve your problems using your secret trust?By accessing your secret trust, you can operate in a world of financial abundance……………

Discover the biggest secret, you are a Creditor, a Money Creator ………….“

Iain Clifford founder MATRIXFREEDOM

Get 100% cash back on your mortgage, loans, credit cards, taxes and digital bank payments plus more! https://matrixfreedom.org/#next-steps

WHAT YOU CAN FUND FROM YOUR SECRET TRUST

A house

A car

Goods for your personal benefit

Services for your personal benefit


Learn more about MY SECRET TRUST -https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0B8SH12XT


Subjects Covered


DOMINION OVER THE EARTH - THE CREATIVE COMMERCIAL ENERGY OF THE LIVING

THE SIGNIFICANCE OF THE BIRTH CERTIFICATE TRUST

CESTUI QUE VIE (CQV) ASSET AND LIABILITY LEDGER

YOUR PUBLIC ESTATE – THE CREDIT SIDE OF YOUR BIRTH CERTIFICATE TRUST

THE PLEDGE OF OUR CREATIVE ENERGY – COLONEL EDWARD MANDLEHOUSE

ALL NATIONS ARE BANKRUPT CORPORATIONS

THE BANKRUPTCY CREDITORS

1933 MONEY OF FORM REPLACED MONEY OF SUBSTANCE

BANKS DON’T LEND MONEY OR TAKE DEPOSITS – YOU ARE THE MONEY CREATOR

THE BANKERS CREATIVE ACCOUNTING CONVERSION SWITCH

YOUR PAYMENTS ARE PROMISES TO PAY – NEWLY CREATED SECURITY FUTURES

THE DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY – YOUR SECRET TRUST’S BOOKKEEPERS AND CONVERTERS

MATRIXFREEDOM AS YOUR TRUSTEE YOU AS THE CREDITOR BENEFICIARY

ACCESING YOUR SECRET TRUST

THE SECURITY FUTURE CONVERSION DIFFERENCE

QUALIFYING AS A MATRIXFREEDOM MY SECRET TRUST PMA MEMBER

WHAT YOU CAN FUND FROM YOUR SECRET TRUST

REFERENCES


Questions that will be answered on the webinar

• Why doesn’t the government tell us about our Secret Trusts

• Does everyone have a Secret Trust

• How do I find out what my Secret Trust is worth

• How do I evidence that I have a Secret Trust

• What goods and services can I fund from my Secret Trust

• Can I fund all the MATRIXFREEDOM solutions from my Secret Trust

• What is the significance of the birth certificate registration

• If the system is bankrupt why am I a creditor

• Explain HJR 192 and why its so significant

• Explain why money was taken off the gold standard

• Explain security futures and how I am issuing them all the time

• Why doesn’t my financial adviser and accountant know about My Secret Trust

• Will I get into trouble for accessing my Secret Trust

• Is there a limit to how much I can spend from my Secret Trust

• What proof exists that others are accessing their Secret Trust

• When will the MATRIXFREEDOM MySecretTrust service be available

• What is the cost of MATRIXFREEDOM acting as my Trustee


Learn more about MY SECRET TRUST -https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0B8SH12XT


🔗Learn More - https://matrixfreedom.org/know-the-greatest-secret


👋🏻Connect with MATRIXFREEDOM:

Website: https://matrixfreedom.org

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/people/Matrixfreedom/100083057776255

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/matrixfreedom

Twitter: https://twitter.com/matrixfreedom1

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/matrixfreedomlife

Keywords
freedommatrixfinancialabundance
