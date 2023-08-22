BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Evil CDC Director Brags Millions of Children Died Suddenly From COVID Jabs
3446 views • 08/22/2023

A bombshell report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has revealed that a staggering 120,000 American children “died suddenly” following the rollout of the mRNA Covid jabs.

The disturbing news has been greeted with radio silence by the mainstream media, who apparently do not consider the deaths of more than one hundred thousand American children to be of any consequence at all.

Meanwhile, the establishment media is consumed with get-Trump reporting and distracting the public with propaganda on the war in Ukraine and the so-called climate crisis.

If the mainstream media is not going to do it’s job, then we will have to do it for them, and redpill the masses in the process.

Mirrored - The People's Voice

cdcdepopulationbill gatesworld economic forummodernapfizerbiontechcovid jabsdied suddenlymrna vaccine deaths
