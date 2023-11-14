We Are Being Destabilized Intentionally

Outrage Machine: Dangerous Agenda



* DC works overtime to block the will of Americans.

* Permanent Washington is pleased with the state of our country — and pushing for more gubment overreach i.e. tyranny.

* It is incredible how quickly a country can be destroyed when it happens from the inside.





Redpill: Incompetent vs. Malevolent

* The [Bidan] regime’s actions cannot be explained away as error, failure or incompetence.

* Their actions can be explained as malevolent, successful plots.

* They were installed to expedite Operation Take Down America.





The full segment is linked below.





Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (13 November 2023)

https://youtu.be/aPqHWYMvx04