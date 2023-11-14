We Are Being Destabilized Intentionally

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Outrage Machine: Dangerous Agenda
* DC works overtime to block the will of Americans.
* Permanent Washington is pleased with the state of our country — and pushing for more gubment overreach i.e. tyranny.
* It is incredible how quickly a country can be destroyed when it happens from the inside.
Redpill: Incompetent vs. Malevolent
* The [Bidan] regime’s actions cannot be explained away as error, failure or incompetence.
* Their actions can be explained as malevolent, successful plots.
* They were installed to expedite Operation Take Down America.
