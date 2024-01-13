The rapture 2024 or rapture 2027 ?Both connected with the feast of Hanukkah & Christmas & Jubilee ..

Sorry, the clip video from LoveisGod7 channel , it’s different video for end time rapture time frames Christmas 2027,
The correct video is this one :
https://youtu.be/7NuB9-vtG8o?si=87zktihilcNSljer
But the video clip I show you have the number 27 , this is not coincidence at all, it could be God revealed it to me and Kuwe from LoveisGod7 channel about the 2027 rapture ! Who knows !
Kuwe has the vision God revealed to him the big huge mega tsunami with the year 2028 !
I do not believe the repture happen after 2028 !
This year 2024 and 2027 is high rapture alert !
