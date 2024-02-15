UPDATE: 1 dead, at least 8 children among 22 shot at end of Chiefs’ victory parade.

71 views • 02/15/2024

“I’m angry at what happened today. The people who came to this celebration should expect a safe environment," Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said at a press conference.

Kansas City radio station KKFI says one of its DJs, Lisa Lopez, died in shooting at Chiefs' Super Bowl parade.

UPDATE: 1 dead, at least 8 children among 22 shot at end of Chiefs’ victory parade.

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.