© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UPDATE: 1 dead, at least 8 children among 22 shot at end of Chiefs’ victory parade.
Kansas City radio station KKFI says one of its DJs, Lisa Lopez, died in shooting at Chiefs' Super Bowl parade.
https://www.kansascity.com/news/local/crime
“I’m angry at what happened today. The people who came to this celebration should expect a safe environment," Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said at a press conference.
Read more: https://trib.al/LaEFAdL