Redpill: Incompetent vs. Malevolent

Revelation Of The Method

* Even if you believe that’s Joe Biden (not an actor/body double performing scripted lines), he had to know this would become a sound bite: “Name me a single objective we’ve ever set out to accomplish that we’ve failed on. Name me one!”

* What is he really saying?

* Can [Bidan]’s actions be explained away as incompetence, failures, errors etc?

* Is this regime successfully executing one malevolent plot after another?

* Were they installed to expedite Operation Take Down America?

* The war is real — and the enemy is demonic.

* Evil has a signature.

