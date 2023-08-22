Redpill: Incompetent vs. Malevolent

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Revelation Of The Method
* Even if you believe that’s Joe Biden (not an actor/body double performing scripted lines), he had to know this would become a sound bite: “Name me a single objective we’ve ever set out to accomplish that we’ve failed on. Name me one!”
* What is he really saying?
* Can [Bidan]’s actions be explained away as incompetence, failures, errors etc?
* Is this regime successfully executing one malevolent plot after another?
* Were they installed to expedite Operation Take Down America?
* The war is real — and the enemy is demonic.
* Evil has a signature.