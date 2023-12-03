Confessions of Jewish Zionists

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Due to the evils of political and theological Zionism which have infected our churches, Judaism is not preached against as it should be. The Bible warns in Revelation 2:9 about a fake group of Jews who are not genuine Jews. These are occult Jews, originating back to the times of Israel's Babylonian captivity when some of the Jews learned the ways of the heathen. This Kabbalistic mysticism has perpetuated from generation-to-generation, existing today in Freemasonry, Mormonism, Judaism and other secret societies. The Bible calls this the “synagogue of Satan” (Revelation 2:9).
Hijacked Name Of Jew By The Rothschild Khazar Banking Cartel
Mirrored - MediaGiant