Del Bigtree at the HighWire





Dec 22, 2023





Dr. Andrew Wakefield returns to The HighWire with the worldwide premiere of the trailer for his new highly anticipated film, Protocol-7, chronicling the true story of the historic lawsuit against Merck for fraudulent activity behind the mumps portion of their MMR vaccine. Warrior Mom author Tracy Slepcevic also joins Del to discuss the upcoming Autism Health Summit in San Antonio and the dynamic speakers that will be part of it, including producers from Protocol-7.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v42t93k-andrew-wakefield-on-his-new-film-protocol-7.html