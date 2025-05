7 powerful sales & productivity lifehacks with Chuc Mason 🎙️ Limitless Mindset Podcast #25

We discuss 7 lifehacks for salespeople and entrepreneurs, these are applications of memory systems and little-known biohacks for unleashing productivity and profit. In 2012, I couchsurfed with my friend Chuc Mason in Nosara, Costa Rica, we took a break from our geekery, dropped some Nootropics, and recorded this cheeky podcast.





3:30 How Chuc made a cognitive comeback

6:20 Taking Nootropics

8:05 Memory systems for salespeople

12:00 How to remember people's names

23:00 Remembering personal details

28:55 Build memory systems around your life experiences

35:55 Memory systems position you as "the expert"

36:41 Memorization of sales scripts

40:50 Why your memory associations should be "weird"

42:20 Why salespeople should Dual N-Back brain train

50:40 Scent-trigger biohack for closing confidence





Read 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/podcast/184-lifehacking-for-salespeople

🤓 Connect with Chuc

Unleash Your Geek https://unleashyourgeek.com/

On LInkedin https://www.linkedin.com/in/unleashyourgeek/





Confused?

Invest at least $150 in your Biohacking and get a helpful 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with me. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society

Forward a receipt of at least $150 to [email protected]





Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app

https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858





Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership





Support My Work

Limitless Mindset Store

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/store/

My Books

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books

Donate Cryptocurrency

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency





Connect with Jonathan

on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset

on Twitter

https://twitter.com/jroseland

on Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/

on Substack

https://jonathanroseland.substack.com/

on Gab

https://gab.com/jroseland

on Minds

https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland

on Odysee

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@jroseland:f

on Telegram

https://t.me/limitlessjr





I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.





Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.