Stoltenberg wishes Mark Rutte success with "leading" NATO.

🐻 We know both of them are basically just PR guys for the U.S.

But we are also happy to see Rutte in the position of Secretary General. At least Rutte can speak without shaking and stuttering.

adding: NATO does not consider itself a participant in the conflict in Ukraine, but considers itself entitled to provide support to Kiev, the US permanent representative to the alliance said.

(very naive and delusional... and not what Russia or many other believe)