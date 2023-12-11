Skynet Robots

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
Dec 11, 2023
Today is all about Robots and Artificial Intelligence. Elon Musk is blasting Microsoft for developing real-life Skynet AI to control “every facet” of human life. The “Maia” chip in development, will start to roll out early next year. In other news, the first “humanoid Robot Factory” is about to open. This factory is planning to pump out 10,000 two-legged robots a year to better help Amazon and other giant companies.
00:00 - Terminator Clip
02:34 - Thank you for Giving
04:02 - Real Life Skynet AI to Control Human Life
11:23 - Humanoid Robot Factory to Open
17:14 - Time Machine
20:07 - What Does the Bible Say?
27:35 - Skynet & Starlink
29:39 - EMP Shield
30:25 - Joseph’s Kitchen
Visit us online at:
To get Financial Advice visit:
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support
Visit https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/categories/archaeology
to view our 5 DVD Promotion on Archaeology
Visit https://www.watchprophecyclub.com
to choose a monthly subscription and use promo code TPC2023 to get your FIRST MONTH FREE!
OR USE PROMO CODE TPC2023Y FOR $20 OFF ANNUAL PLAN - Limited Time Only
Visit https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/REVEALING-GODS-TREASURE-DVD-BOOK/productinfo/G-RGT01/
for "God's Treasure Offer".
Email Pastor Stan:
Click here to download the Prophecy Charts free:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/downloads
Berkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112
For Tithes and Offerings please visit:
https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church
Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:
https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/catalog
Order "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/REVEALING-GODS-TREASURE-DVD-BOOK/productinfo/G-RGT01/
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v40pggj-skynet-robots-12112023.html