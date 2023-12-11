BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Skynet Robots
High Hopes
High Hopes
218 views • 12/11/2023

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club


Dec 11, 2023


Today is all about Robots and Artificial Intelligence. Elon Musk is blasting Microsoft for developing real-life Skynet AI to control “every facet” of human life. The “Maia” chip in development, will start to roll out early next year. In other news, the first “humanoid Robot Factory” is about to open. This factory is planning to pump out 10,000 two-legged robots a year to better help Amazon and other giant companies.


00:00 - Terminator Clip

02:34 - Thank you for Giving

04:02 - Real Life Skynet AI to Control Human Life

11:23 - Humanoid Robot Factory to Open

17:14 - Time Machine

20:07 - What Does the Bible Say?

27:35 - Skynet & Starlink

29:39 - EMP Shield

30:25 - Joseph’s Kitchen


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v40pggj-skynet-robots-12112023.html

amazonprophecyaiartificial intelligencecontrolrobotsmicrosoftelon muskskynetterminatorfactoryprophecy clubstarlinkhumanoidstime machinestan johnson
