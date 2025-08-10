RT News - August 10 2025 2PM GMT

August 10, 2025

rt.com









Russian forces strike Ukrainian military targets north of Zaparozhye this Sunday, including a railway junction used for troop transfers. Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump agree to sit down for one-on-one talks to end the Ukraine conflict, in the US state of Alaska on Friday. The Ukrainian leader was quick to reject Washington's terms, after Trump hints at territorial concessions from Kiev. While in the stories that shaped the week, President Trump slaps 50-percent tariffs on India, with Narendra Modi immediately planning a rare visit to Beijing, aimed at strengthening the two countries' strategic partnership. The Israeli Finance Minister says he no longer trusts that Benjamin Netanyahu is able to 'win' in Gaza and blasts the Prime Minister's plans limiting a renewed military takeover to the enclave's capital.





RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





Visit me on my other websites like Bitchute, UGETube, Odysee and Rumble. Thanks for watching.





https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://ugetube.com/@gene_easley

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515