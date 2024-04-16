Sacred Luxor Masterclass Part 5

Sayed Noah gives part 5 of the Bases project Masterclass into the secret encoding of Egyptian Art and artifacts.

Sayed Noah talks about the scene of the two leopards on the Reverse of the palette of Narmer. It has been suggested they are Kind of mythical animal called serpopard, in fact they are two normal leopards and the artist elongated their necks to refer to the eastern square of the creation of the sun in Al-Bayadyah city east of Luxor