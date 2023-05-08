BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Rebekah Merkle Encourages Counterculture Godly Femininity in the Wake of Modern Feminism
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
395 followers
Follow
26 views • 05/08/2023

Feminine glory is fruitful - it produces, it builds, and it creates, says Rebekah Merkle. Rebekah is the author and creator of the book Eve in Exile and its supplementary documentary of the same name. She discusses the disastrous effects of modern-day feminism and how it has damaged the self-esteem and the God-given roles of women in America. So many things have been forgotten regarding the art and the beauty of traditional, godly femininity. She explains how modern-day feminist beliefs have infiltrated conservative circles as even Christian women have slowly ingested little lies about themselves, their worth, and their roles in the home. Women could easily build this country back up if they lived out their true biblical role as a woman, a wife, and a mother.



TAKEAWAYS


Feminism can be a cowardly position to take because it means you’re not standing where God wants you to stand in your role as a woman 


Many conservative women have bought into feminist premises and resent traditional female roles as a result


First-wave feminism was very strategic and was meant to break down the God-ordained structure of the family slowly


Satan is focused on destroying the role of women in society because mothers mold the hearts and minds of their children



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Eve in Exile Trailer: https://bit.ly/3FNf1yN 

Bible Belles (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3TOAOfo 

Rebekah’s Books: https://bit.ly/40Jub0U 

Canon App: https://canonpress.com/app/  


🔗 CONNECT WITH REBEKAH MERKLE

Website: https://www.rebekahmerkle.com/ 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rebekahmerkle/ 

Podcast: https://bit.ly/3LckemJ 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



Keywords
childrenamericagoddessconservativesatansatanicluciferianwomengender identityauthorfemalebeliefsfeminineboofluiditytina griffincounter culture mom showmodern feminismrebekah merkleeve in exile
