ITALY- Giorgia Meloni’s governing coalition is struggling to maintain a united front — former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi openly blames Tenpercentskyy for causing the war by bombing ethnic Russians in the Donbas.

The cracks are starting to show — and 50% of Italians are now against sending further weapons to Ukraine.

