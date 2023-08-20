If not treated in time, the tumor will burst and she only has a few more days to live

Pitiful Animal





We received a rescue call for a dog with a tumor living in Raichur City, Karnataka.

After seeing the dog's condition in the photos shared with us, we couldn't resist ourselves and planned the rescue despite the distance of about 486 km.

It took nearly six hours to find the dog at the site, which eventually brought her to the shelter successfully.

We named her Gopika. Gopika was suffering from many cancerous tumors on her breast.

Gopika could only live for five to six months, if the tumor was removed she could extend her life for another five to six years.

She appeared to be approximately nine years old with a tooth erupting in her upper jaw. So she would mainly eat a soft diet of rice and boneless chicken and other soft high protein diet for the next few days until we could restore her health.

She would be on medication for the next seven to ten days, and would have blood tests done to see if the surgery was feasible.

Doctors confirmed that her tumor was three years old, meaning she had contracted it three years ago.

Finally, the surgery date had been fixed. Gopika's surgery was very long.

It was the most memorable day for Gopika. Gopika was safe

Gopika would have to be treated for the next five days.

Wound care was even more important to her recovery.

After the tumor was removed she felt completely free and ate well.

Feet were not as heavy as before. Gopika was practicing walking after surgery.

Day 20, unexpected complications after surgery happened. She was still oozing pus from the surgical wound, medical staff had to give her first aid.

I wanted to thank everyone for giving Gopika a new journey of life, especially the doctors and Dr. Neelima Prabha.

She was slowly coming back to life and is slowly recovering from three miserable years.

