and we know 4.19.2024 What Patriots understand intel collection? Digital Soldiers winning, Mayorkas/Hollywood expose
91 views • 04/20/2024

LT of And We Know


April 19, 2024


What an amazing year so far. We have definitely experienced a great awakening. Who would have thought 7 years ago that most of America would start to talk about how corrupt the Clintons really are or discover the truth about the Obamas or Bushes… They keep being put out there for us to see and expose. The border is a mess and the people have had enough in Chicago. Get ready for some amazing insight into things today.


Bill Clinton is coming out with a memoir on his life.

Will his life story written down on page include the fact that he regularly attended an occult child trafficking island, https://t.me/PepeMatter/19314


Mike Johnson wants to give 300 million dollars to the money laundering nazi Ukraine regime and he just went onto CNN to tell them how we've got to stop Putin. https://t.me/PepeMatter/19316


Oh he went there and connected Michelle Obama to the Brigitte Macron story. Lmao. https://t.me/PepeMatter/19320


An intoxicated Nancy Pelosi is on CNN praising Mike Johnson's tremendous courage for not falling for Russian Propaganda.

The fact that she is praising what Mike Johnson is doing tells you everything you need to know. https://t.me/PepeMatter/19321


Travis Wolfe was a 12-year-old Missouri boy who was killed when an illegal alien — who the Biden admin released into the country in 2023 — slammed into his family's car head-on. https://t.me/businessoftruth/46093


“Julian Assange Is The Most Well Known Political Prisoner In The World” https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/64608

