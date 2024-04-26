© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jesse Watters - A NY Steamfitters Union member explains why they're ditching Biden: Four years ago, we supported Biden and then as soon he got into office, he immediately laid off 10,000 of us. Now our jobs aren't as active and our cost of living is shooting through the roof.