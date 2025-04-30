Vladimir Putin and director Oliver Stone met at the Victory Museum in Moscow.

Adding:

Shoigu: The Russian Federation considers the deployment of military units of Western countries in Ukraine unacceptable; they will be considered as legitimate targets for the Russian Armed Forces.

Plans to introduce some pseudo-peacekeepers into Ukrainian territory have signs of an impending occupation of the western regions of Ukraine by Europeans, Shoigu added.

European states are seeking to prolong the conflict in Ukraine as much as possible and prevent the normalization of Russian-American relations.

(Shoigu: Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation)