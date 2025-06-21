Seek the Old Paths

“Thus saith the Lord, Stand ye in the ways, and see, and ask for the old paths, where is the good way, and walk therein, and ye shall find rest for your souls. But they said, We will not walk therein.” Jeremiah 6:16





Our people have a great Christian heritage, but somewhere along the way, we lost our direction, and we have gone down paths that we should never have gone down, and it is killing us as a people. We find ourselves now in a waste place, a place of desolation. What has happened?





This may not sound quite right to you when you hear it, but I believe we have lost Jesus.





We have a form of religion, we have service organizations, but as I look around at America today, I believe that — nationally speaking — we have lost the true religion of Christ.





Brothers and sisters, let us seek and find the old paths, wherein is the good way, and blessing, and let us walk therein.





“When the wise is instructed, he receiveth knowledge.” Proverbs 21:11





“If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” 2 Chronicles 7:14