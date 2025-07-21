Babylon is fallen: Jesuit James Martin says LGBT schoolbooks are like Christ's parables!

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on July 15, 2025.





"The Jesuits are a MILITARY organization not a religious order. Their chief is a general of an army, not the mere father abbot of a monastery. And the aim of this organization is POWER. Power in its most despotic exercise. Absolute power, universal power, power to control the world by the volition of a single man. Jesuitism is the most absolute of despotisms,; and at the same time the greatest and the most enormous of abuses." (Memorial of the Captivity of Napoleon at St. Helena, by General Montholon)





"The Grand Rule": "For an inferior readily to declare his assent and consent to his Superior in active obedience when he says, the snow is black, or the crow is white... we should always be ready to accept this principal: I will believe that the white that I see is black, if the hierarchical Church defines it as such." -The Spirit Exercises of St. Ignatius, p. 141, -By Ignatius de Loyola.





On August 24, 1572, Roman Catholics in France, by pre-arranged plan, under Jesuit influence, murdered 70,000 Protestants within the space of two months. The pope rejoiced when he heard the news of the successful outcome. ... We have heard ring out many times the very bells that called the Catholics together on that fatal night. They always sounded sweetly in our ears"--Western Watchman, Nov. 21, 1912 [Roman Catholic].





"Undoubtedly it is the intention of the pope to possess this country. In this intention he is aided by the Jesuits, and all the Catholic prelates and priests." (Brownson's Review, May 1864)





"See, sir, from this Chamber, I govern, not only to Paris, but to China; not only to China, but to all the world, without anyone knowing how I do it." -Tamburini, 14th General of the Jesuits.





In Ethiopia, 1604, the Jesuits influenced King Zadenghel to propose to submit to the Papacy " Prohibiting all his subjects, upon severe penalties, to not observe Saturday any longer."- Gedde's Church History of Eithiopia p 311 and also in Gibbon's Decline and Fall chapter 47.





"My history of the Jesuits is not eloquently written, but it is supported by unquestionable authorities, [and] is very particular and very horrible. Their [the Jesuit Order's] restoration [in 1814 by Pope Pius VII] is indeed a step toward darkness, cruelty, despotism, [and] death. . I do not like the appearance of the Jesuits. If ever there was a body of men who merited eternal damnation on earth and in hell, it is this Society of [Ignatius de] Loyola." - John Adams (1735-1826; 2nd President of the United States)





