The Rock Almighty. Modernity Sucks!

Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at athletesandwarriors.locals.com!

What's so wrong with our modern ways of culture Warriors Of Light?

When we have to succumb to a culture of sin, it is bound to bring about confusion, sadness, and many other malicious consequences. The way, the truth, the life, and joy are found ultimately in a relationship with Jesus. Let's Rock!





Video credits:

Legend Seven - Always And Forever

Put Legend Seven on your playlist

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/4eYw6q8

Legend Seven - Topic

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChnoGTDyyjMg97zvGQ1CpRA





Reject Modernity, Go back to Christ ✝️

Bible Unleashed

@BibleUnleashed

https://www.youtube.com/@BibleUnleashed





The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth.

Now streaming on US Sports Radio

http://www.USSportsRadio.net