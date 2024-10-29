BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Rock Almighty. Modernity Sucks!
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
14 views • 7 months ago

What's so wrong with our modern ways of culture Warriors Of Light?

When we have to succumb to a culture of sin, it is bound to bring about confusion, sadness, and many other malicious consequences. The way, the truth, the life, and joy are found ultimately in a relationship with Jesus. Let's Rock!


Video credits:

Legend Seven - Always And Forever

Put Legend Seven on your playlist

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/4eYw6q8

Legend Seven - Topic

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChnoGTDyyjMg97zvGQ1CpRA


Reject Modernity, Go back to Christ ✝️

Bible Unleashed

@BibleUnleashed

https://www.youtube.com/@BibleUnleashed


The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth.

Now streaming on US Sports Radio

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

godjesuschurchheavy metalrock n rollchristian rockchristian metalussportsnetworkussportsradiotherockalmighty
