Glenn THIS is the ONLY way to restore trust in America
High Hopes
120 views • 03/08/2023

Glenn Beck


Feb 7, 2023


Newly released footage of the January 6th riot, which was aired by Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Monday, shows that Congress’ January 6th committee LIED to America during its findings last year. But it doesn’t end there. In this clip, Glenn details 3 other stories that show just how badly the left has destroyed trust in America. In fact, Glenn says, the implosion of trust IS here. And there’s only way to truly repair the damage the left has caused…


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ipnII5m0Z_M

