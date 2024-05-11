⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (11 May, 2024) - ENG Text, todays MOD clips only

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(11 May 2024)

The Armed Forces of the RU FED continue the SMO.

▫️As a result of offensive ops, the units of the Sever Group of Forces have liberated Borisovka, Ogurtsovo, Pletenevka, Pylnaya, and Strelechya (Kharkov reg).

RU troops have defeated manpower & hardware of 23rd & 43rd mechd brigs, 120 & 125th brigs of the AFU & the 15th State Border Covering Force close to Volchansk, Vesyoloye, Glubokoye, Neskuchnoye, & Krasnoye (Kharkov reg).

Enemy losses up to 170 troops, 3 armoured fight vehics, & 4 motor vehics.

1 Czech Vampire multi-launch rocket syst, 1 French-made Caesar 155-mm SPd artill syst, 1 Bogdana 155-mm SPd artill syst, 4 D-20 152-mm howis, 1 D-30 122-mm howi & 2 SPd launchers of the Buk surface-to-air missile syst were destroyed.

34 UKR men have been taken prisoner.

▫️ The units of the Zapad Group of Forces have taken more advantageous lines & defeated formations of 66 & 115th mechd brigs of the AFU, the 117th Brig of the UKR Territl DEF & the 13th Brig of the UKR Natl Guard close to Makeyevka, Chervonaya Dibrova (LPR), Sinkovka (Kharkov reg) & Torskoye (DPR).

RU troops have repulsed 1 counterattack by an assault group of the 14th Mechd Brig of the AFU near Olshana (Kharkov reg).

Enemy losses up to 300 soldiers, 1 tank, 1 armoured fight vehic, 10 motor vehics, 1 Verba multi-launch rocket syst, 2 Msta-B 152-mm howis, & 2 D-30 122-mm howis.

2 AFU field ammo depots were destroyed.

▫️ The units of the Yug GOFs have improved their position along the front line & defeated manpower & hardware of 81st airmobile, 92nd air assault, 28th, 93rd mechanised brigs of the AFU & the 115th Terial DEF Brig near Andreyevka, Kleshcheyevka, Kurdyumovka & Krasnoye (DPR).

4 counterattacks by assault groups of the 33rd Mecd Brig, the 114th Terrl DEF Brig, & 1st Natl Guard Brig have been repelled close to Belogorovka, Razdolovka, & Pobeda (DPR).

Enemy losses up to 550 troops, 4 tanks, including 3 German-made Leopard tanks, 1 U.S.-made M113 armd persl carrier & 6 motor vehics.

Counterbattery warfare, 1 U.S.-made M198 155-mm howi, 3 Polish-made Krab 155-mm SPd artill systs, 1 Msta-B 152-mm howi, 2 D-20 152-mm howis, & 4 Gvozdika 122-mm SPd artill systs.

3 field ammo depots & 1 Nota elect warfare station were destroyed.

▫️As a result, units of the Tsentr GOFs liberated Keramik (DPR), improved the tactl position & defeated formations of 71st jaeger, 59th motor infantry, 100th mechd brigs of the AFU & the 109th Brig of the AFU close to Novoaleksandrovka, Vishnyovoye, Karlovka, & Rozovka (DPR).

10 counterattacks by units of 92nd air assault, 68th jaeger, 142nd, 143rd infantry, 23rd, 24th, 47, & 110th mechd brigs of the AFU have been repelled near Ocheretino, Semyonovka, Solovyovo, Netailovo & Berdychi (DPR).

AFU losses up to 390 men, 5 armod fight vehics, 3 motor vehics, 1 Paladin 155-mm SPd artill sysm, 1 US-made M777 155-mm howi, 1 UK-made Braveheart 155-mm SPd artill syst, 1 Gvozdika 122-mm SPd artill syst, 2 D-30 122-mm howis & 1 Bukovel electr warfare station.

▫️ Units of the Vostok GOFs took advantageous lines & also defeated manpower & hardware of the 58th Motorised Infantry Brig, the 72nd Mechanised Brig of the AFU, and the 102nd Terrl DEF Brig close to Ugledar, Urozhaynoye (DPR), & Chervonoye (Zaporozhye reg).



Enemy losses up to 160 men, 2 armoured fighting vehics, 5 motor vehics, 1 Grad multi-launch rocket sysm launcher combat vehic, 1 Polish-made Krab 155-mm self-propelled artill sysm, 2 Msta-B 152-mm howitzers, & 1 D-20 152-mm howitzer.



▫️The units of the Dnepr GOFs have defeated formations of the 35th Marine Brig, 121st Territorial Defence Brig, 3rd & 15th Natl Guard brigs close to Verbovoye (Zaporozhye reg), Zolotaya Balka, & Ivanovka (Kherson reg).

1 attack of an assault group of the 65th Mechd Brig of the AFs of UKR has been repelled near Rabotino (Zaporozhye reg).



Enemy losses up to 50 men, 2 motor vehics, 1 Czech-made Vampire multiple-launch rocket syst launcher combat vehic, 1 Paladin 155-mm self-propelled artil syst, & 1 U.S.-made M777 155-mm howitzer, 1 Gvozdika 122-mm SPd artillery syst, 7 D-30 122-mm howitzers & 1 Buk S-to-air missile syst SPd launcher.



▫️Op'l-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops & Artil of the RU GOFs have destroyed 1 ammo depot of aviation weapons of the UKR Air Force, 1 workshop for prod of strike UAVs, 1 div of the U.S.-made Patriot S-to-air missile syst in a combat position, as well as AFU manpower & military hardware in 133 areas.



▫️AD facilities have shot down 46 UKR UAVs, 1 U.S.-made ATACMS tactical missile, 8 French-made Hammer guided aircraft bombs, 43 U.S.-made HIMARS rockets, Czech-made Vampire & Olkha,



▫️In total, 594 airplanes and 270 helicopters, 23,951 UAVs, 515 AD missile systems, 15,981 tanks & other armoured combat vehicles, 1,286 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 9,494 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 21,600 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the SMO.