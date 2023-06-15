The Sane Asylum #148 - 14 June 2023 - Guests: Dr Judy Mikovits + Robert Phoenix!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A titanic first meeting of truth heroes! The legendary Dr Judy Mikovits (therealdrjudy.com) meets the brilliant Jungian Astromythicist Robert Phoenix (fifteenminutesovflame.com & robertphoenix.com) for a compelling discussion of The Great Awakening, RFKjr, are viruses real, the war on men and women, and so much more.