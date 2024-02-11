JD Farag - Prophecy Update 20240211 with worship: How Judgment Day is Coming

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
JD Farag
Prophecy Update 2024-02-11
How Judgment Day is Coming
Feb 11, 2024
sermon starts 27 minutes in. worship before that.
Pastor JD explains how God’s day of judgment is coming after explaining why it’s coming both of which point to it being sooner than anyone can possibly imagine.
Transcript & Links at Source Site.
Source: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLytqcDhwdnNuP2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5tZWRpYS1zZXJpZXMmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQjgyeXhwOGY=