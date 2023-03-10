BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
AN OFFER FOR HIS SILENCE - British MP Andrew Bridgen
Δίκτυο Ελληνισμού
Δίκτυο Ελληνισμού
367 followers
03/10/2023

AN OFFER FOR HIS SILENCE - British MP Andrew Bridgen:

“I was approached by a representative, a very senior representative of Number 10, and then I was offered, you know, what do you want to back off?”

“There is going to be a great reset and I think it could be a Great Reset For The Better. I’m hoping we can have a jolly good clear-out of people who probably shouldn’t be in Parliament.”

Check out the full episode for more from MP Bridgen 🔥 #CHDTV https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/british-member-of-parliament-reveals-all/

