© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AN OFFER FOR HIS SILENCE - British MP Andrew Bridgen:
“I was approached by a representative, a very senior representative of Number 10, and then I was offered, you know, what do you want to back off?”
“There is going to be a great reset and I think it could be a Great Reset For The Better. I’m hoping we can have a jolly good clear-out of people who probably shouldn’t be in Parliament.”
Check out the full episode for more from MP Bridgen 🔥 #CHDTV https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/british-member-of-parliament-reveals-all/