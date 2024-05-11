Blindspot 109 -21st Century Posthuman wars = Cognitive War Brain & BioBattlefields- President Putin Inaugurated - поздравляю президент Путин

Blindspot 109

21st Century Posthuman wars = Cognitive War’s Brain & Bio Battlefields - President Putin Inaugurated as Russia demolish Ukraine Frontlines - поздравляю президент Путин

Buiteboer // From Bunker 42

Blindspot couldn’t have been bothered much to watch the inauguration of King Charles, but, in the case of the inauguration of President Putin, we made an exception. This is because as far back as Blindspot 43, we asked whether Vladmir Putin is the face of Eurasian resistance against unilateralist unipolarist ‘western’ alliances among the Atlanticist regimes and superstructures such as NATO, among others. And we have said before that Blindspot is inclined to the surreal as it surveils the horizons AND that it is biased towards the written word … that’s also why McKinder’s statement from 1919 is still relevant today…





Before we pick up the theme of cognitive war, President Putin’s inauguration today marks the beginning of a new term, and perhaps also a turn in the Ukraine war. In Blindspot 43 already we asked whether Vladmir Putin is the face of Eurasian resistance against western unilateralism? We repeat the question because the world’s geo-strategic, geopolitical, and military-security balance of power has shifted, to a large extent making the preceding world, unrecognisable.





The world order is not yet, to change, it is change itself, and as such, it is shifting towards what Alexander Dugin calls the re-provincialisation of the West, and the rise of another multipolar global order underpinned by civilisational states, and regions aligned with a counter-unilateral unipolar waning West.



