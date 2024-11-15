Interesting developments on a completely new front sector, Russian troops have begun to break through to enter villages in Chernigov region and plant Russian flags there! Russian military channels released videos on November 15, 2024, showing a Russian tactical reconnaissance group moving from Bryansk Region Russia, across the border of Chernigov, Ukraine through several poorly guarded points and without encountering resistance. They managed to capture forest plantations and reach two villages at once, Gremyach and Muravyi, where they planted the tricolor flag. The footage shows the Russian flag on a strategically important bridge over Sudost River. Russian units can not only operate close to the border line, but can also go deeper, creating a new busyness for the rear of Zelensky's troops.

For now, the Russian command has not revealed its intentions on what to do with the new front, Chernigov, although the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has sheepishly denied this despite video evidence. Gremyach and Muravyi were previously used by Ukrainian militants to attack Bryansk region, without any clear results, only to take photos or as evacuation sites. Now, the latest situation will further confuse Zelensky, after Kiev previously withdrew many units from Chernigov and relocated them towards Kursk as cannon fodder. The Russian penetration operation is believed to create a critical gap in the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the border region, highlighting the lack of adequate reserves even far from the front line.

