Insane Massacre: Russia Destroyed Ukrainian Reserves In Selidovo┃Ukrainian Battalion Surrendered

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Meanwhile, it became known about the next Russian missile strikes on the places of deployment of personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. So it became known that on the night of February 13, Russian ballistic missiles destroyed the reserves of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Selidovo and Kurakhovo. These destroyed reserves of the Ukrainian armed forces were preparing to be sent to Avdiivka..................
*****************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN