Is Sharing the Gospel One-on-One More Effective Than Public Preaching?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
21 followers
0
19 views • 7 months ago

Join me as I share inspiring words from the Lord that will bless your heart. Today, we explore the importance of one-on-one witnessing using the story of Philip from Acts chapter 8. We'll dive deeper into God's word and see how personal testimonies can lead people to Jesus. Discover how simple it is to share your faith and the joy of leading someone to Christ. Remember, even if someone doesn't accept Jesus immediately, your words can have a profound impact. Let's get the gospel out and make a difference!

00:00 Introduction and Blessings
00:25 Trust and Obey: A Hymn Reflection
01:06 Diving Deeper into God's Work
01:33 The Power of Personal Testimony
02:14 Philip's One-on-One Witnessing
03:07 The Ethiopian Eunuch's Conversion
08:06 Encouragement to Share the Gospel
09:12 The Simplicity of Salvation
10:59 Final Words and Blessings

Keywords
gospelholy spiritsalvationfaithscriptureencouragementevangelismpersonal experiencepersonal testimonytrust and obeybiblical examplesone-on-one ministrypublic preachingspiritual convictionchristian witnessingphilip and the ethiopian eunuchevangelistic outreachchristian dutysalvation process
