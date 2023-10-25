Israel's Dilemma: Fight or Stand Down

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Oct. 24, 2023 - The world teeters on the edge of another world war, with Israel in a quandary--continue a hopeless fight to destroy Hamas and get the entire Middle East into the conflict, or stand down despite the horrific rape, torture and murder of 1200 Israelis. Let's look at the situation and the options.