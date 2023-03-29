The use of COVID vaccines in Warfare and Transhumanism

Our guest is Karen Kingston, who has worked with consulted to the pharmaceutical industry on how to explain science to the people who need to know. Karon explains and documents how the vaccines were originated to carry metal structures that could assemble and behave according to outside radio wave instructions. Karon believes that Malone had to know that he was making weapons and not vaccines. She showed an amazing clip of Malone explaining that mRNA platforms are the machinery of transhumanism. Karen believes it is grossly misleading to call mRNA processes anything but biological weapons. I talk about my relatively unengaged mood—that my wife Ginger is slowly recovering from a serious case of COVID that really knocked her down. You will learn stuff from this show.

