Red Pill Nation Hangout #434
Neroke-5
Neroke-5
119 followers
13 views • 5 months ago

Red Pill Nation Hangout #434

1. Marine Le Pen arrested and banned from running in the 2027 French Elections

2. US Attorney General Pam Bondi recommends the death penalty for Luigi Mangione

3. Freedom Convoy protesters Tamara Lich and Chris Barber found guilty

4. Donald Trump executes massive tariffs on multiple foreign nations' markets, and Democrats are in uproar

5. Journalist Rachel Gilmoure fired from CTV

6. Russell Brand & Jean-Claude Van Damme both charged with sexual assault in separate incidents

YouTube for Rumble Patreon Link

https://www.patreon.com/RedPillNation


Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee, please subscribe there as well https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8


Most recent episodes have been uploaded to Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/c-413605


https://www.subscribestar.com/Neroke5


https://www.minds.com/group/714013773626613760/feed

https://theredpillnation.wordpress.com/


https://www.minds.com/Neroke


https://gab.ai/Neroke5

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pgY8aBd2BPmb/


https://neroke1.tumblr.com/


https://www.brighteon.com/channel/neroke05


https://www.mgtow.tv/@NerokeFive


https://parler.com/profile/Neroke0Five/posts


https://mewe.com/i/nerokefive


https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8


https://www.instagram.com/neroke20202/

Keywords
newspoliticsculturered pillmanosphere
