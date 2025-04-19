© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Red Pill Nation Hangout #434
1. Marine Le Pen arrested and banned from running in the 2027 French Elections
2. US Attorney General Pam Bondi recommends the death penalty for Luigi Mangione
3. Freedom Convoy protesters Tamara Lich and Chris Barber found guilty
4. Donald Trump executes massive tariffs on multiple foreign nations' markets, and Democrats are in uproar
5. Journalist Rachel Gilmoure fired from CTV
6. Russell Brand & Jean-Claude Van Damme both charged with sexual assault in separate incidents
