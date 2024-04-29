One of the targets destroyed by Russian drone strikes was the hotel near the local yacht club, where the English-speaking mercenaries were deployed.

According to the underground movement, as a result of the Russian strikes at the Riviera and Helen hotels, 14 foreign mercenaries were eliminated, and eight more were wounded. The corpses of the dead mercenaries were reportedly sent to the morgue of the hospital in the Zavodsky district in the city, the wounded were taken to the same hospital. After the strike, there were eight ambulances near the hotels, and the entrances were blocked by the Ukrainian military and the SBU.

Despite Kiev’s attempts to accuse the Russian military of attacks on civilian targets, Russian precision strikes inflict heavy damage to the enemy military, including Ukrainian and NATO manpower. Russian regular strikes on the shelters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and NATO’s “military advisers” indicate not only the impotence of the Ukrainian air defense to protect important facilities, but also the high efficiency of Russian reconnaissance in the Ukrainian rear.

Source & Further Info:

https://southfront.press/russian-strikes-destroyed-another-hotel-full-of-foreign-mercenaries-in-ukraine-video-map-update/

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/