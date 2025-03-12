BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Persuasion VS Coercion - Most of Us Just Haven't Got It Yet....
Seeking Nexus
6 months ago

This video is from GetWisdom - a spiritual based information website. It was founded by a scientist and channeler Karl Mollison. This is a talk they had on their podcast which discusses the difference between persuasion and coercion.

Most of us do not practice persuasion. Especially, in America we tend to be on the coercive side of interaction. Yet, when done correctly, persuasion is extremely powerful and gets helps us and everyone around us - when the intention is set properly.


--------------------------


Renee is a voiceover performer, writer/editor and life energy coach.


Find Renee's profile on the Aura Meditation app and you can use this link to sign up for a guest pass...


https://aurahealth.io/guestpass/renee


Check out more of my work at: https://thewritersnexus.com


Discover more about creativity and your life force at: https://seekingnexus.substack.com


Contact Renee at: [email protected]


Keywords
karl mollisoncoercionpersuasionvoice overgetwisdomget wisdombrian kellysales tipshow to get what you want in life
