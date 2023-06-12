BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

MOTIVATIONS FOR LIVING RIGHT 2. CORINTHIANS 5:1-10
Calvary Melbourne Australia
Calvary Melbourne Australia
112 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • 06/12/2023

Our guest speaker Mark Kilner preaches on 2. Corinthians 5:1-10. Paul made tents to earn money. Here he uses them as a picture of our bodies. When someone pulls our ‘tent’ down, we will have a house. God has made it. It will last for all time. After we die, we will rise again. Then we will have new bodies. They will not grow old or get weak. We shall be more completely alive in heaven than we are now. Until this happens, we will not be completely happy. We always desire to possess this new house, like someone who puts on new clothes.

Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au

Keywords
jesus christpaul the apostlealmighty god
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy