MOTIVATIONS FOR LIVING RIGHT 2. CORINTHIANS 5:1-10

Our guest speaker Mark Kilner preaches on 2. Corinthians 5:1-10. Paul made tents to earn money. Here he uses them as a picture of our bodies. When someone pulls our ‘tent’ down, we will have a house. God has made it. It will last for all time. After we die, we will rise again. Then we will have new bodies. They will not grow old or get weak. We shall be more completely alive in heaven than we are now. Until this happens, we will not be completely happy. We always desire to possess this new house, like someone who puts on new clothes.

